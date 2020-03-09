Columbia Housing take precautions to prevent coronavirus spread

Columbia, SC ( WOLO)—Columbia Housing is taking actions to address concerns over the coronavirus.

Ivory Mathews, the Interim Executive Director for Columbia Housing says even though the risk of being exposed to the disease is low for residents and staff, they are going to take some precautionary measures to stop the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including both the Covid-19 and Influenza using the guidelines provided by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Officials say they will now install hand sanitizer stations, and disinfecting wipes and in the Headquarters and all of the lobby areas. They will also be placed in reception area, administrative offices, conference rooms and inside the of the high rise buildings located at Arrington Manor, Marion Street, Oak Reid, Rosewood and the Tillis Center.

In addition to the added sanitary options , Columbia Housing says they will have their

janitorial services contractor working to disinfect common areas and all Columbia Housing surfaces.

Disposable gloves and pocket-size hand sanitizer dispensers will be ordered and given to all of the inspectors, maintenance technicians and staff working for Columbia Housing who perform home visits in the course of their job responsibilities. Employees who are not feeling well have been encouraged to stay home.

As recommended by the CDC, CH officials ask that residents and employees wash their hands, and wash them often using soap and water for at least 20 min. If there us no water in the near vicinity, its recommended that you use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Columbia Housing says their team will continue to go over various options in order to keep residents and employees safety a top priority. Updates from Columbia Housing will be given as more information becomes available.