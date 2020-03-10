Columbia to consider suspending council meetings over coronavirus

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — With growing concerns over the Coronavirus, and with health officials urging people to limit intimate contact to reduce the risk of spreading the disease, City leaders are considering suspending the normal operating procedures of their City Council meetings.

Tuesday March 10th, at 2pm during their work session, Council members will discuss the move that would keep people from having too much physical contact with potential germs, and instead would encourage residents to attend meetings via live-stream at the link provided

HERE.

below are a list of the proposals that will be discusses as a potential way to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Myself and three of the six members of City Council will physically attend meetings. The additional three members will participate via teleconference.

In lieu of physically attending City Council work sessions and meetings, citizens are strongly urged, out of an abundance of caution, to watch the live-stream and during public input enter comments at the link provided HERE

Non-essential City Staff will be directed not to attend Council meetings

If this measure is approved by City Council members, mayor Steve Benjamin says they will go into effect immediately and remain in place until further notice.