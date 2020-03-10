Does Seeding the Clouds Produce More Rain/Snow?

For many years there has been a strong debate in the meteorology community over whether seeding clouds works. So what is cloud seeding? It’s when tiny particles are added to the clouds – often using planes. These particles are designed to “attract” water molecules from the clouds, producing more rain drops or snow flakes. An article appearing in the Denver Post states:

“In a study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at Boulder’s National Center for Atmospheric Research and the University of Colorado Boulder report they successfully deployed a combination of snow gauges and radars to measure the effect of cloud seeding on snowfall.”

Considering that the National Academy of Sciences has the reputation as the ultimate source for science in the United States, this study finally concludes something that has been debated for decades. The full article is here: https://www.denverpost.com/2020/02/24/boulder-scientists-snow-making-cloud-seeding/