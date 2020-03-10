Fort Jackson announces round of changes to reduce risk of coronavirus spread

Changes are coming to the Fort Jackson military installation in response to the increased spread of the coronavirus

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The coronavirus has lead to a procedural change at Fort Jackson.

Brigadier General Milford Beagle released a statement via the base’s twitter feed that ‘Family Day’ will be cancelled ahead of this week’s Basic Training graduation.

In addition to the cancellation of the annual event, Fort Jackson officials say graduation ceremonies will only be held outside, only if the weather permits.

After March 12th, 2020 graduating soldiers who have in the past been able to have a few days to visit their respective families ahead of their next stop, will only be allowed to use government issued travel to their next post.

Due to COVID-19 concerns @fortjackson has cancelled Family Day and modified graduation. Read the attached @fortjacksoncg note for more. pic.twitter.com/eiLhbHI1kZ — Fort Jackson (@fortjackson) March 9, 2020