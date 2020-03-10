No. 19 Tigers blank Blue Hose, 12-0

CLEMSON, S.C. – Davis Sharpe hit two home runs with a career-high five RBIs in No. 19 Clemson’s 12-0 victory over Presbyterian College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (13-3) scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by Sharpe’s three-run homer over the Thomas F. Chapman Grandstands on a 1-2 pitch. Elijah Henderson hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning, then Clemson scored three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Sharpe’s two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch, his second long ball of the game and fourth of the season. Dylan Brewer added a three-run double in the seventh inning.

Clemson starter Jackson Lindley (1-0) earned the win by throwing just 53 pitches, as he gave up three hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Tiger pitchers combined to not allow a Blue Hose baserunner to advance past second base and allowed just one to advance past first base. Clark Dearman (0-2) suffered the loss for the Blue Hose (2-14).

The Tigers host Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.