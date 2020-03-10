Prisma Health providing updates on health care system’s preparedness for Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Leaders at Prisma Health are providing updates on the health care system’s preparedness for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

The Prisma Health team is discussing the extensive protocol used to care for Coronavirus patients within the hospital system. Officials talked about about how Prisma Health deals with taking in patients with infectious diseases.

At the briefing, Dr. Linda Bell with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control said DHEC has been preparing for weeks. “It’s all our responsibilities to help prevent this illness.”

Health officials also took the time to remind people of ‘good infection prevention practices’ to include, good hand hygiene, cough etiquette, such as coughing into sleeve.

Health officials are also reminding you not to touch your face.

Cases in SC:

DHEC says two of the 7 presumptive cases in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 per the CDC. One person in Camden, the other was in Charleston county, say health officials.

Officials say all of the people who are presumptive positive and the two that tested positive for COVID-19 are in stable condition and have been isolated.

The DHEC Care Line is available to provide general information about COVID-19 by calling 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.