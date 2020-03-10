SC DHEC confirms two new possible cases of Coronavirus

DHEC announced they are investigating two new possible cases of Coronavirus in Camden, in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday afternoon they are investigating two new possible cases of the Coronavirus in Camden, in Kershaw County.

According to DHEC, the new cases are household contacts who tested presumptive positive for the Coronavirus and are currently hospitalized. DHEC says it is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.

In a release, DHEC reports that as of Tuesday afternoon, they have tested a total of 41 people, which includes seven presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases by the CDC. The remaining 32 tests are negative, say officials.

If you are concerned about symptoms or have questions DHEC offers the following resources:

Residents who are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their personal doctor or healthcare provider. If an individual doesn’t have a primary care physician, MUSC Health is providing free telehealth screening to all South Carolinians.

Anyone experiencing symptoms can visit https://campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html and use the promo code COVID19 and be screened without having to leave your home.

The DHEC Care Line is available to provide general information about COVID-19 by calling 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.