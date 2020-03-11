Gov. McMaster: “No cause for public alarm,” after 8th possible COVID-19 case in SC

COLUMBIA ,SC (WOLO)- The governor still insists that South Carolinians remain calm after another possible case of coronavirus was announced.

Right now DHEC is monitoring more than a dozen people. Eight people may have the virus, but officials are waiting for the CDC to confirm those cases.

Two people have already tested positive.

Officials say those possible affected are hospitalized and isolated.

Gov. Henry McMaster encourages the pubic to practice basic hygiene.

“I have complete faith in the people of South Carolina that we can do just that and get through these situations just fine,” McMaster said.

McMaster says all schools and businesses should remain open. In the meantime state lawmakers are preparing for any possible hit to the economy.

“The congress is considering those kind of things now and we will see what they do,”McMaster said. “And see what, if anything needs to be done or can be done in our state. Our businesses are thriving and we want to be sure that they continue doing that.”