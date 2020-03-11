COMET bus system implements changes to ward off coronavirus

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) is taking precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from affecting our passengers.

Below is a list of the changes the transit system has put into effect immediately:

Hand sanitizers are installed on all 83 vehicles.

Signs are inside all restrooms encouraging people to wash their hands.

Information is posted on the buses from the CDC, encouraging people to take the proper precautions to help keep them safe and to deter transmitting harmful illnesses.

All buses are being detailed twice a month to ensure extreme cleanliness.

All buses used in service will go through a thorough cleaning daily, in addition to their twice a month detailing.

All bus operators will have hand wipes.

All 83 vehicles are continually going through a routine pest control program to ensure there are no insects, bugs or vermin on the vehicles.

COMET Executive Director, CEO John Andoh says,

“We have always put the safety of our passengers high on our list of priorities”, said John Andoh, The COMET’s executive director and CEO, “With this new threat, we have taken these extra precautions to help do all we can to ensure the safety of our passengers and the riding public”.

The COMET will participate and cooperate with CDC, DHEC, City of Columbia, Richland County and Lexington County to ensure the public is aware of what is being done to keep you safe.“