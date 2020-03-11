DHEC announces new presumptive case of Coronavirus in SC

DHEC is investigating one new possible case of the #COVID19 novel coronavirus in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Department of Health officials announced Wednesday, they are investigating another possible case of Coronavirus.

SC DHEC officials say the new case is a woman in Lancaster County.

Officials say there is no known travel outside of the U.S. and they are working to determine who she may have had contact with.

This latest cases brings the total for South Carolina to eight presumptive cases and two confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

The DHEC Care Line is available to provide general information about COVID-19 by calling 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.