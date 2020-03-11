Local Living: Solve a mystery with Sherlock Holmes

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at the Sherlock Holmes Special Exhibit at the SC State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, calling all sleuths!

The South Carolina State Museum is unveiling the secrets of one of the most revolutionary literary detectives in history.

You can check out the International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes at the Museum.

The exhibit will walk guests through the fictional characters methods and inventions.

Museum officials say ‘The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes’ features original manuscripts and period artifacts, investigative tools influenced and used by Sherlock Holmes, and interactive crime-solving opportunities.

For more information click here http://scmuseum.org/sherlock/