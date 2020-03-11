USC will extend spring break a week due to coronavirus fears



COLUMBIA, S.C., – The University of South Carolina will extend spring break to ease risks of possibly spreading the coronavirus.

According to USC President Bob Caslen, the break will now go through March 20th.

USC says it’s considering following the lead of other colleges nationwide that have stopped in-person classes and offered online classes instead.

The university will allow students to return to campus and keep dorms and food services open.