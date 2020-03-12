DHEC announces two new presumptive Cases of Coronavirus in SC

DHEC investigating two new possible cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus from Kershaw and Lancaster Counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday they are investigating two additional possible cases of Coronavirus.

The possible cases are from Kershaw and Lancaster Counties, the agency announced.

According to DHEC, this brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to six, along with six confirmed cases.

Per DHEC:

The case from Lancaster County is a household contact (family member or close friend) of a previous case. He was evaluated at a healthcare facility and is currently isolated at home.

The case from Kershaw County is a Camden man who is currently hospitalized and in isolation. DHEC is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.

The DHEC Care Line is available to provide general information about COVID-19 by calling 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.