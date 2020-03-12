Gamecocks won’t hold spring practice next week

After the University of South Carolina’s decision to extend spring break one week due to the threat of the Coronavirus, the Gamecock football team is altering its spring practice schedule.

USC wwas originally scheduled to practice next week, but because of the alterations in the academics calendar, Will Muschamp’s team won’t be on the practice field the week of March 15-21.

USC athletics competitions are suspended until at least March 30. No word yet on the Gamecocks’ spring football game April 4.