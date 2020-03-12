Keeping the elderly safe as threat of COVID-19 continues

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The threat of COVID-19 continues in America, and it’s especially a concern for the elderly as they’re more susceptible to the virus.

Laurel Crest Retirement Community in West Columbia is taking the extra step to make sure their residents remain safe. Everyone must be screened upon entering the main lobby, and visitors and vendors must wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The screening process is very simple, it takes just a couple of minutes. It’s an opportunity for us to check for symptoms that would be present with someone who would be infected with the virus,” said Jim Deel, Executive Director with Laurel Crest.

“We serve a population that is, they are susceptible to diseases,” said Ellen Imperial, Director of Clinical Services with Presbyterian Communities of S.C.

Residents at Laurel Crest are about 65 years or older. It’s a community that’s of high concern in contracting the coronavirus.

“The well being and safety of our residents comes first. And so we’re taking all the steps to make sure that they are well cared for,” said Imperial.

“We’re checking for things like fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and we’re also checking temperatures of everyone to make sure that there is no fever present,” said Deel. “We understand that it is an inconvenience for not only our residents, but also our family members and visitors. But we feel it’s important that we do this at this time to do everything we can to hopefully prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Although it may seem inconvenient, the screenings add safety for the elderly.

“People have actually been very appreciative of the process that we have put in place. They feel as if it has added an extra layer of precaution and safety for them as well,” said Deel.

There’s also a sanitizing requirement for anything that comes in.

“If it is a vendor, perhaps a mobile X-ray or a delivery from pharmacy, their equipment must be sanitized before it comes into our community,” said Deel.

It’s to keep a vulnerable community safe, in a time of uncertainty.

“One of the residents here in our front lobby was speaking to me about appreciating the fact that we are doing these extra measures,” said Deel.

As of Thursday afternoon, management has decided to limit visitations at the community. Only immediate family members when there is a significant issue will be allowed, or if the visit is essential to the resident’s well-being. Those visits must also be coordinated with the executive director and, or director of nursing.

The screening system will continue.