Man arrested after 10-month-old child found with injuries in Kershaw

(Courtesy: KCSO) Jacob Wescott charged after 10-month-old child was found with multiple injuries.

(Courtesy: KCDC) Mug shot of Jacob Wescott at Kershaw County Detention Center.



KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after his 10-month-old child was found with multiple injuries.

Authorities say Jacob Wescott, 23, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to officials, they helped EMS take the baby to a hospital in Lugoff after finding multiple injuries on the child.

They also said the baby is still recovering from the injuries.

Deputies say Wescott is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation.