Riverbanks, other attractions implement COVID 19 prevention policies

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Several Midlands tourist attractions are taking extra precautions as a result of coronavirus.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden says it is increasing the frequency of disinfecting high-touch areas as well as making hand sanitizer more widely available throughout the park and in office areas.

Zoo vendors will also no longer handle refillable souvenir cups, rather they will fill up a disposable cup for the same price.

The state museum says “For the comfort and safety of our guests, the State Museum will be taking precautionary measures to assist with preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. In addition to our regularly scheduled cleaning procedures, the museum will increase the frequency in which we clean and sanitize our exhibit galleries and hands-on activity areas. The museum is also adding hand sanitizing dispensers throughout our public spaces, although washing hands with soap and water when possible is highly encouraged.”

Edventure Children’s Museum says, ““EdVenture Children’s Museum is dedicated to providing a clean and safe learning environment for all our guests. The museum follows daily cleaning protocols, using hospital grade sanitizers and other cleaning supplies. The museum also follows CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations and guidelines to provide information to staff, volunteers and guests visiting our three locations (Columbia, Hartsville and Myrtle Beach). We are constantly monitoring and reviewing our practices to comply with the latest guidelines as recommended by the CDC and DHEC (Department of Health and Environmental Control).”