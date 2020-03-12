SC Universities urge students to suspend travel, return to US from abroad

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — USC is keeping a close eye on students who are studying abroad this semester–

all students in Italy and Italy South Korea – have been advised to return to the U.S. and self quarantine for 14 days.

University officials say they have 201 students in Italy, 2 in South Korea and 8 in Japan.

Meanwhile, SC State is suspending all University sponsored travel for students and staff. school officals say they’re continuing to monitor the progression of coronavirus related cases and will continue to update students and staff.