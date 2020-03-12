SC Universities urge students to suspend travel, return to US from abroad

Several South Carolina universities are keeping a close eye on the spread of coronavirus and asking students to make adjustments
Rochelle Dean,
Tkc Qzgi 400x400

UofSC/Twitter

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — USC is keeping a close eye on students who are studying abroad this semester–
all students in Italy  and Italy South Korea – have been advised to return to the U.S. and self quarantine for 14 days.

University officials say they have 201 students in Italy, 2 in South  Korea and 8 in Japan.

Meanwhile, SC State is suspending all University  sponsored travel for students and staff. school officals say they’re continuing to monitor the progression of coronavirus related cases and will continue to update students and staff.

Categories: Health, Local News

