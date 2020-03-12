Senator Lindsey Graham under self quarantine after Mar-a-lago visit
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will work from home until getting coronavirus test back following Mar-a-Lago visit
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has agreed to place himself under quarantine after a visit to Mar-a-Lago in Florida last weekend. The Senator’s office sent out a brief statement Thursday saying,
“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive.
A spokesman for the Senator says this action comes out of an abundance of caution after getting advice from his doctor. Graham has taken it upon himself to self-quarantine while he waits for the results of a coronavirus test that has been taken. Graham however says he will continue to work from home under the precautionary measure.
