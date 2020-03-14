Kershaw man charged with homicide in death of 10-month-old he was babysittng

KERSHAW COUNTY, (SC)- A Kershaw man is being charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of a 10-month-old baby he was babysitting.

The incident happened March 9 in the 400 block of Pine Grove Road in Lugoff.

Jacob Ray Wescott, 23, was babysitting the 10-month-old boy at the time and was arrested on March 11, said officials. Wescott’s arrest was the same day the infant died from his injuries.

The child died from non-accidental injuries resulting from blunt force trauma to the head, according to an incident report.

When deputies arrived, fire officials were performing CPR on the child in the front seat. Wescott told deputies that the baby was fine and started choking, according to the report.

Wescott took the baby to the Fire Department for help and said that the child was fed formula abut a half hour prior to this incident.