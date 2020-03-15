3 men wanted in connection to a hit and run, attempted murder incident on Harden Street

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons of interest in connection to an attempted murder and hit and run that critically hurt a male.

The incident happened Sunday on Harden Street. According to CPD Chief Skip Holbrook, officers were dispatched to 1001 Harden Street at about 2:00 a.m. and found the victim in a parking lot with serious injuries. He was unresponsive.

According to officials, the victim is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

CPD officers state that based on preliminary information, the victim was seen arguing with several people in the parking lot when one of the males hit the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Soon after, people with the group intentionally ran over the victim with a car described as an SUV or van.

They then left the scene.

Anyone with any information on the incident or on the males wanted in connection to this case are asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS. You can call at 888-CRIME-SC, log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab, or download the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.