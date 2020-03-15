Kershaw deputies limiting close contact amid COVID-19

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office will be limiting close contact with residents for non-emergency calls in wake of COVID-19.

Deputies will start responding to nonviolent and/or non-freshly committed incidents by telephone calls to the complainant. Reports taken over the phone will still be followed up by investigations when necessary.

Officials say that these procedures are being put in place to demonstrate KCSO’s eagerness to be socially responsible. Limiting social contacts will keep KCSO deputies healthy and always available to respond to emergency calls, according to KCSO. This will also keep deputies from possibly spreading germs they may not be aware of to our citizens.

Deputies encourage people to continue to call 911 for emergencies. Non-emergency callers can use 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.