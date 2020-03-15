All Richland County Library locations closing until further notice

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Richland Library has announced that all locations will close, starting Monday, March 16, in the interest of public safety.

Library officials say they are continuing to extend loan periods on materials, so customers do not incur lost fees until we return to full operation.

Customers also have access to the following entertainment and educational opportunities:

eBooks and eAudiobooks with Overdrive & CloudLibrary

eMagazines with RB Digital and Flipster

Music with Freegal

Movies & TV Shows with hoopla or Kanopy

Homework Help via Tutor.com

Animated Books, eAudiobooks, and Activities for kids via TumbleBook Library

Please visit richlandlibrary.com for trusted information on the coronavirus.