SC DHEC confirms nine new cases of Coronavirus, brings total to 28

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday nine additional cases of coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the total number of cases, statewide, to 28.

According to officials, as the state’s case counts expectedly increases, DHEC will publicly report information about facilities and locations that impacted communities should be aware of, where special precautions may be needed.

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist.

Preliminary information for new cases

Per SC DHEC:

3 new cases reported from commercial labs

One new case is from Kershaw County. The case is a middle-aged daycare worker who has no identified source of exposure. This individual’s onset of illness occurred after their last day plworked. The case is currently isolated at home.

Two new cases are from Horry County. The cases are elderly individuals who had known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 from another state. The cases are currently isolated at home.