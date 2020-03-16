Harvest Hope Food Bank changes procedure because of coronavirus

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Organizations across the nation are making changes to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19, including groups in the Midlands.

Harvest Hope Food Bank on Shop Road is one group that is changing how they operate during this uncertain time. As of Tuesday, March 17, they will be moving their emergency food pantry services outdoors. This is to promote social distancing for their clients and volunteers.

“We will be doing curbside food delivery. Clients will not come out of the car, and there will be limited contact with staff and volunteers,” said Wendy Broderick, CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank. “We’re hoping that these changes will limit contact that we have with our staff and our volunteers, and still help us meet our mission of feeding those that are in need.”

Clients will stay in their car, and volunteers have been asked to stay at least an arm’s length away.

“This is really unprecedented for Harvest Hope Food Bank, for us to make these operational changes. And we’re doing so for the health and well-being of our clients and our volunteers. Many who are high risk and have underlying health issues,” said Broderick.

The food bank is taking measures to prevent any possible spread of coronavirus, such as cleaning the buggies in between uses.

“As soon as staff enter the building, volunteers and clients come into the building they’re asked to wash their hands and we have sanitizer throughout the facility as well,” said Broderick.

To help with the new outdoor procedures, the food bank is in need of crisis volunteers.

“We have seen a drastic decrease in volunteerism, and it’s dropping off daily,” said Broderick.

Volunteers must be in good health, at least 15 years of age, able to lift 15 pounds, and able to be on their feet for at least two hours.

If you are unable to leave your home but would still like to help, you may donate non-perishable food items at 2220 Shop Road in Columbia or through our Amazon Wishlist. Monetary donations can be made at donate.harvesthope.org or mailed to PO Box 451, Columbia, SC 29202.

For any questions or concerns, please call 803-254-4432 or send an email to hhfb@harvesthope.org.