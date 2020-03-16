In Isolation? How About 450 Free Online Courses to Choose From

You may be looking for something to do over the next several weeks, as you spend a lot of time at home. How about taking a course from one of the most prestigious universities in the world? All of the schools in the Ivy League have put together more than 450 free online courses. Check out this website. There’s bound to be something that interests you!

https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/here-are-380-ivy-league-courses-you-can-take-online-right-now-for-free-9b3ffcbd7b8c/?fbclid=IwAR3Q9QWeyvrPfuJnVTsfRp5oSBBupgVHomzaoLwUWQ-7x4r_suAnI50hc54&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_DanielleBreezy