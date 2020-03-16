Prisma Health offering limited drive-through COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health officials announced Monday they are now offering limited drive-through testing for Coronavirus.

The Columbia site is outside Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

According to officials, testing is only for patients with electronic orders from their Prisma Health provider or from a Prisma Health Virtual Visit provider. Paper orders from physicians will not be accepted, say hospital officials.

In Columbia, testing also is available to patients sent from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to hospital officials.

In a release, Prisma Health outlined the following:

Patients must have a provider order for the COVID-19 test and official personal identification. In Columbia, patients must have an appointment for their test.

· Columbia hours and location

o Columbia: The site will operate 9 a.m.-Noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

o The Columbia site is outside Prisma Health Richland Hospital North Portal, near the Emergency Department.

Upon arrival at the drive-through location, patients will remain in their car as a sample is collected. The results from samples collected from this location will be sent to the provider or SC DHEC. Care providers will provide results to the patient.

Prisma Health Virtual Visits, which launched earlier this month, include a new on-demand video option in addition to the existing online visit option. To access the free virtual visits, use promo code COVID19. To learn more about Virtual Visits or create an account, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Virtual-Visit.