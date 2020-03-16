School districts offering meal programs during COVID-19 closure

The following school districts in the Midlands will be offering meal programs to those in need while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fairfield Co. Schools-All Schools

Kershaw Co. Schools- Bethune Elementary, Blaney Elementary, Camden High and North Central Middle.

Lexington Dist. Two-Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17-18, at all elementary schools, Thursday, March 19, and weekdays thereafter Airport HS, Cayce Elementary, Riverbank Elementary, Wood Elementary

Lexington Dist. Three- Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School.

Richland Dist. One-Carver Lyon Elementary School, Rosewood Elementary, Webber Elementary, St. Andrews Middle School, Southeast Middle School, AC Flora HS, Eau Claire HS, Lower Richland HS, The Colony Apartments, Bayberry Mews Apartments, North Pointe Estate Apartments

Richland Dist. Two-Bridge Creek Elementary, Dent Middle, Joseph Keels Elementary, Killian Elementary, Longleaf Middle, North Springs Elementary, Polo Road Elementary, Rice Creek Elementary