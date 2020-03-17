SC DHEC announces additional 14 presumptive Coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is investigating 14 additional cases of coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 47 cases in 13 counties.

According to DHEC, here are the following counties impacted by new cases:

County location of new cases

1 new case from Beaufort County

2 new cases from Charleston County

1 new case from Calhoun County

5 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lexington County

1 new case from Richland County

1 new case from York County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

DHEC says it is encouraging the following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

washing your hands frequently,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.