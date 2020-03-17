UofSC students have to gather dorm belongings Tuesday

UofSC updates information for students who need to vacate campus housing for the next two weeks

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — University of South Carolina students have to grab anything they need from their dorm rooms before the university closes for the next 2 weeks.

Monday the University released this COVID-19 update to students on social media this evening saying,

Updates have been made to our site further detailing #UofSC’s plans around the effects of #COVID19 in SC. New at https://t.co/tPkLkKSXSh:

▶️ Update on refunds

▶️ Further explanation around @UofSCHousing decisions pic.twitter.com/xb4bAKEkeC — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 16, 2020



Virtual instruction will begin on March 23rd and will last until at least April 3rd.

All non essential employees have been told not to return to campus until at least March 31st, 2020. The University says students will be refunded for each day of lost campus housing, meal plans and parking.

For more details click on UofSC’s website HERE