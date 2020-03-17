UofSC students have to gather dorm belongings Tuesday

UofSC updates information for students who need to vacate campus housing for the next two weeks
Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — University of South Carolina students have to grab anything they need from their dorm rooms before the university closes for the next 2 weeks.

Monday the University released this  COVID-19 update to students on social media this evening saying,


Virtual instruction will begin on March 23rd and will last until at least April 3rd.

All non essential employees have been told not to return to campus until at least March 31st, 2020. The University says students will be refunded for each day of lost campus housing, meal plans and parking.

For more details click on UofSC’s website HERE

