Community member’s post to help neighbors inspires a network of people willing to help

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) — The community continues to take things day by day, as the situation with coronavirus in the Midlands is constantly changing. But one community member is offering to help neighbors who may need assistance getting groceries.

“The whole world is just so crazy right now, and I just want to be able to make someone’s day a little bit brighter,” said Katy Snow, a Cayce resident.

Snow is also a University of South Carolina student, who decided to post on the Soda City Connectors Facebook group and offer her services to shop and deliver groceries.

“So I was thinking, I mean I don’t have anything else to do on my spring break, might as well just go ahead and make some people’s lives easier,” said Snow.

With hundreds of likes and dozens of comments, her post inspired a network of people also offering to help out.

“People have been so great, like they’re so nice and supportive. People are willing to help from wherever they are, everywhere else that I might not be able to get to from my location. But it’s just been nice to see people that are so receptive to it and that are so kind,” said Snow.

Snow said she hopes she can help those who might be afraid or unable to go grocery shopping.

“There’s people that need support more than others; like immunocompromised people, people that are elderly, and it just makes a lot of difference if people that are able bodied and able to get out there and actually do something while they’re healthy to be able to help those people out,” said Snow.

Her small act of kindness is a much needed bright spot on social media.

“I just want to be able to put some positivity out in the world, especially since it’s such a time of uncertainty and no one really knows what to. I just want to help make the world a better place, honestly,” said Snow.

Her message to the public? Help when and where you can.

“Keep your heads up, stay positive, do what you can to help, but if you can’t stay home! Stay home,” said Snow.

Snow said she’ll be around for the rest of the school year and into the summer if you need help and would like her to deliver any necessities.

You can search and message her on Facebook (Katy Snow) or email her at Ksnow@email.sc.edu.