DHEC announces 13 additional presumptive cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is investigating 13 additional cases of coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 60 cases in 14 counties.

Per a release from SC DHEC:

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.

County location of new cases

2 new cases from Beaufort County

1 new case from Charleston County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

3 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lee County

1 new case from Lexington County

3 new cases from Richland County

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19