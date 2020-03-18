Four-star QB commits to South Carolina Wednesday

DACULA, GA (WOLO) — The Gamecocks picked up a big commitment on the recruiting trail Wednesday afternoon.

Four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier out of Dacula, Georgia, pledged to the Gamecocks for the class of 2021 after participating in Carolina’s football camp last June.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound QB out of Hebron Christian Academy is the 18th-best pro-style passer and ranked the 38th-best player in Georgia, according to 247 Sports.

Gauthier’s announcement gives USC three commitments for the 2021 class.