Lexington District One offering a free food program to kids 18 and under

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C., – Starting today, March 18th, 2020, Lexington School District One will offer a free food program to children 18 years and under.

Officials say parents will be allowed to drive through one of the district’s food sites from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

At that time, children age 18 and younger will receive a bag containing lunch and the next day’s breakfast.

Those children must be present in the vehicle at the time of pick up.