Former SC Governor David Beasley tests positive for COVID-19

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — – Now Executive Director for the World Food Program, Former South Carolina Governor David Beasley has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beasley posted a message to the public via twitter making the announcement Thursday evening. In the post, Beasley says he began feeling ‘unwell’ last weekend, after returning home from a trip to Canada.

At the onset of symptoms, he says have so far been ‘relatively light’, he decided to self quarantine which was five days ago.

Test results confirming a positive result came back today, Thursday March 19th, 2020 at which time he and his staff started working to get the word out to those he has been in contact with .

“I am now urgently working with my team at WFP to trace back anyone, who I might have been in close contact with at a time when I was unaware of my infection. We have already started the process of reaching out to alert each and every one of them so that they are made aware that there is a risk that they too may be infected with the virus.”

Beasley who was the 113th Governor of South Carolina, holding the position for one term from 1995 to 1999, says he has access to ‘excellent’ medical support and remains in good spirits.