Red Cross urges healthy donors to give blood as coronavirus cancels blood drives

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The American Red Cross says there’s a critical need for blood donations, as drives are canceled because of coronavirus.

“We are in an extreme situation. We’ve had 70 cancellations, which represents over 2,000 units of blood that we’re not collecting,” said Rebecca Jordan, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Central South Carolina. “So that is a concern that we have, not having enough blood to be able to provide to the hospitals. Because the needs are still going to be there, even with the coronavirus and people staying at home, the need for blood will still be there.”

The Red Cross is urging anyone that’s healthy to donate blood.

“It’s something I’ve been doing for 8,9 years. Feeling like I shouldn’t change just because the circumstances with the coronavirus,” said Terry Durham, a blood donor.

“One person in seven that goes into the hospital is going to need blood. So it is very critical, and we really need people to come in and make those donations,” said Jordan.

There are precautions in place to keep both donors and staff safe.

“We are doing everything that is recommended for us in terms of social distancing, as well as checking the temperatures, wiping down and spacing the beds apart so people aren’t right next to each other,” said Jordan.

“I think they’re taking all the necessary precautions before you ever come inside and then everything is well-vetted during the process. I don’t have any concerns,” said Durham.

Because despite the virus, the need for blood remains to save lives.

“It’s just one of those things that’s really necessary for a lot of people that have that need,” said Durham.

“People that have cancer or people that have sickle cell, they still need blood. And it’s not something that we can manufacture in a laboratory. The only way for us to have blood is for living donors to come in and give blood,” said Jordan.

You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS to learn about any local drives where you can give blood.

If you are unable to donate blood but would still like to help the Red Cross, you can still give a financial donation.