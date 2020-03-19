SC DHEC : 21 new cases of Coronavirus in the state
DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 81 cases in 17 counties
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday, it is investigating 21 additional cases of the coronavirus.
According to Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, “Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” “As cases increase, we also are prioritizing identifying close contacts who are at high risk of illness from exposure and who are more likely to have serious illness.”
Per DHEC:
New cases
- Abbeville County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 1 new case
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Dorchester County: 1 new case
- Grenville County: 4 new cases
- Horery County: 1 new case
- Kershaw County: 4 new cases
- Lancaster County: 1 new case
- Lexington County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 4 new cases
- Saluda County: 1 new case
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.