SC DHEC : 21 new cases of Coronavirus in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday, it is investigating 21 additional cases of the coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the total number statewide to 81 cases in 17 counties.

According to Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, “Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” “As cases increase, we also are prioritizing identifying close contacts who are at high risk of illness from exposure and who are more likely to have serious illness.”

Per DHEC:

New cases

Abbeville County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 1 new case

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Dorchester County: 1 new case

Grenville County: 4 new cases

Horery County: 1 new case

Kershaw County: 4 new cases

Lancaster County: 1 new case

Lexington County: 1 new case

Richland County: 4 new cases

Saluda County: 1 new case

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.