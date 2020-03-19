SC Supreme Court overturns gang member’s attempted murder conviction

COLUMBIA, S.C., – The South Carolina Supreme Court has unanimously overturned the attempted murder conviction of a gang member who shot and paralyzed a student at the University of South Carolina in 2015.

The court ruling says Michael Juan Smith did not intend to shoot Martha Childress, and cannot be convicted of the charge.

Smith is now entitled to a new trial.

According to the Associated Press, Smith was originally sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting Childress.

During the original trial, Smith testified he shot his gun in self-defense and intended to shoot a rival gang member when he shot the victim.