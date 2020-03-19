South Carolina Football Hall of Fame reschedules enshrinement celebration

Greenville, SC: The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced that due to the CDC guidance on social distancing, they have re-scheduled their 2020 Enshrinement Celebration from April 2nd to May 28th.

“We have an incredible group of honorees this year and we are looking forward to the event at a time where we can have a safe and fun environment for our honorees and guests,” said Chairman David S. Wyatt.

The Class of 2020 includes Coach Art Baker, Robert Porcher, Willie Scott, Coach Steve Spurrier, and Charlie Waters and all are scheduled to attend. Trevor Lawrence is scheduled to receive the 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers which honors South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player that night. South Carolina State legend Willie Jeffries will emcee the event along with Megan Heidlberg and Will Merritt.

The late Sam Wyche will also be honored as the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year. His wife Jane will be accepting the honor on his behalf. Sam Wyche was a Furman graduate who played and coached in the NFL. After receiving a heart transplant in 2016, he became a national ambassador for the “Donate Life” campaign. Unfortunately, last year he was diagnosed with a cancerous melanoma, which ultimately led to his passing on January 2, 2020. He was part of the Inaugural 2013 Class of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

Other News and Notes: The SCFHOF will be announcing the finalists for their first ever Bridge Builder Excellence Award in the coming weeks. That award will be given out to the South Carolina high school student athlete that has displayed great character, academic fortitude, and community involvement along with his play on the field. Former America’s Got Talent contestant Ansley Burns of Easley, SC will be performing the National Anthem at the Enshrinement Celebration. Other special guests scheduled to attend are Coach Danny Ford, George Rogers, Coach Dick Sheridan, Charlie Brown, Connor Shaw, Levon Kirkland, John Abraham, Steve Greer, Marcus Lattimore, Dal Shealy and more.