DHEC announces 45 additional coronavirus cases in SC

DHEC say this brings the total number statewide to 124 cases in 25 counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday, announced it is investigating 45 additional cases of the coronavirus.

DHEC say this brings the total number statewide to 124 cases in 25 counties.

According to DHEC:

New cases

Aiken County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 3 new cases

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Berkeley County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Clarendon County: 1 new case

Darlington County: 1 new case

Florence County: 1 new case

Greenville County: 5 new cases

Horry County: 2 new cases

Kershaw County: 7 new cases

Lexington County: 3 new cases

Orangeburg County: 2 new cases

Pickens County: 1 new case

Richland County: 14 new cases

Sumter County: 1 new case

Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.