DHEC announces 45 additional coronavirus cases in SC
DHEC say this brings the total number statewide to 124 cases in 25 counties
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday, announced it is investigating 45 additional cases of the coronavirus.
According to DHEC:
New cases
- Aiken County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 3 new cases
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Berkeley County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Clarendon County: 1 new case
- Darlington County: 1 new case
- Florence County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 5 new cases
- Horry County: 2 new cases
- Kershaw County: 7 new cases
- Lexington County: 3 new cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 new cases
- Pickens County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 14 new cases
- Sumter County: 1 new case
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.