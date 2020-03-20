Lexington County Coroner identifies victim of Woodtrail Drive fatal collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C., – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision in Gaston on Thursday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher, says 56 year old Derek Butler died on Woodtrail Drive where the collision happened.

According to investigators, a vehicle crossed the center line and hit Bulter’s vehicle.

Authorities say a passenger in Butler’s vehicle and the other driver were taken to a hospital.

Officials say everyone involved were wearing seat belts.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.