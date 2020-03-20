Missing SC 10-year-old girl found safe in Georgia; mother arrested

(Courtesy: RCSD) Amirah Watson found safe in Georgia; Tynesha Brooks was arrested.

(Courtesy: Mansoor Watson) Amirah & her father Mansoor Watson, who has primary custody.



SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a missing girl has been found safe in Georgia, with her mother being arrested.

Authorities say Amirah Watson, 10, and her mother Tynesha Brooks, 41, were found at a relative’s home in Atlanta on Thursday.

Officials say the U.S. Marshals, SLED and other law enforcement agencies assisted in arresting Brooks.

According to investigators, Brooks picked up Watson in Dillon County on January 31 and was supposed to bring her back to her father, Mansoor Watson, on February 2.

Deputies say Watson’s father has primary custody.

Brooks was arrested Thursday on charges of not returning a child within 72 hours per custody order.

Authorities say she will be extradited to Dillon County, while Watson will be returned to her father, who lives in North Carolina.