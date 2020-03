No one hurt after fire at Whaley Street United Methodist Church

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a fire at a local church on Thursday.

Officials say the 2 alarm fire started at the Whaley Street United Methodist Church before midnight.

According to investigators, the fire was contained to one room and was contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.