Richland County : curbside pickup for Residents could be delayed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Some Richland County residents may experience delays in their trash pick-up.

County Officials say the delays are due to staff restrictions in some of the county’s contracted trash haulers.

The county is asking residents to be patient and if there is a delay, the garbage will be picked up as soon as possible, say county officials.

According to the County, C&D Landfill is open only for haulers, and residential and commercial dumping are not allowed there. The Lower Richland and Clemson Road drop-off locations are closed.

Residents should call the County Ombudsman’s Office at 803-929-6000 with questions, say County officials.