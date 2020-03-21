12 USC students test positive for COVID-19, 17 others quarantined

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-One student living in a residenCe hall on USC’s campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Under the direction of the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, this student and 17 others residents of the building have been placed in quarantine, according to University officials. Others who may have come into close contact with the individual who tested positive are being notified by health officials.

University staff will provide meals and assist the quarantined students with academic and emerging health needs that may arise, the press release said. These students are among those who applied for and received special permission to remain on campus during its closure due to extenuating personal circumstances.

The University is aware of 11 additional students and one faculty member, all residing in other states or off-campus, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials say people in the Gamecock community directly impacted by this unprecedented public health crisis will likely grow in coming days and weeks.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all schools, campuses and universities close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

University officials strongly encourage everyone in our community to please take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe: maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, monitor your health and self-quarantine if you develop symptoms.

For more information, USC has set up a COVID-19 website.