DHEC investigating 46 additional Coronavirus cases

DHEC: total number statewide 173 cases in 30 counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday, announced it is investigating 46 additional cases of the coronavirus.

DHEC say this brings the total number statewide to 173 cases in 30 counties.

According to DHEC:

New positive cases

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Charleston County: 4 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Dillon County: 1 case

Edgefield County: 1 case

Greenville County: 5 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lexington County: 4 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Richland County: 6 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 2 cases

York County: 1 case

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.