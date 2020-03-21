DHEC investigating 46 additional Coronavirus cases
DHEC: total number statewide 173 cases in 30 counties
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday, announced it is investigating 46 additional cases of the coronavirus.
DHEC say this brings the total number statewide to 173 cases in 30 counties.
According to DHEC:
New positive cases
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Charleston County: 4 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dillon County: 1 case
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 5 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lexington County: 4 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Richland County: 6 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 2 cases
- York County: 1 case
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.