Governor: At this time ordering South Carolinians to shelter in place, not under consideration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement on Twitter Saturday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, asking South Carolina residents to act responsibly.

Here is the Tweet/ statement from SC Governor

“at this time, ordering South Carolinians to shelter in place is not under consideration. If we all work together, act responsibly, and take necessary precautions, lives can be saved now.”

On Friday , in a Tweet, the Governor had said the following:

“I’d like to remind all South Carolinians that we should listen to official sources of information like

@scdhec @CDCgov and reputable media sites.

Hearsay and rumors create confusion and anxiety, and can be dangerous. This will help us win this fight against this COVID-19.”