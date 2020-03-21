SC DHEC offers Coronavirus resources online
DHEC : work with federal, state and local partners to respond to the emerging outbreak of the novel coronavirus
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for a resource on the Coronavirus and updates on state cases, you can check out The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control website.
The site is a resource for COVID-19.
Below are some links:
DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.
https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.