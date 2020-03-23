DHEC: Two more reported deaths related to Coronavirus in South Carolina

DHEC is reporting the state’s fourth and fifth deaths related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the state’s fourth and fifth deaths related to the coronavirus.

DHEC says this brings the state’s total number of deaths to five.

According to a release, one patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County, who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions.

“We unfortunately have to announce that our state has suffered two more losses related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together.”

DHEC reports that South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For a list of telehealth providers, as well as the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.