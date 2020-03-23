Harvest Hope in need of donations: Here’s how you can help

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Harvest Hope says it served more than 4,000 people last week.

Officials say they have not seen numbers like this since the Flood of 2015.

According to a spokesperson, with drastically higher numbers, Harvest Hope continues to look to the community to help with the critical need for donations.

Monetary contributions and non-perishable food items are the most needed items currently, according to officials.

If you are looking to donate click here donate.harvesthope.org or mail a check to PO Box 451, Columbia, SC 29202, drop off non-perishable food items at the Midlands branch at 2220 Shop Road in Columbia, sign up to host a food drive or virtual food drive by emailing fooddrives@harvesthope.org